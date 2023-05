King Charles III's Coronation ceremony remained to be the centre of attention over the past few days. From India, it was Sonam Kapoor who got to attend King Charles III's Coronation Concert. She delivered a speech over the commonwealth with utmost confidence. The actress dressed in a floral gown made by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. The actress shared the pictures on her social media and left everyone charmed. But it is her speech at the event that has received drastic reactions from netizens. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor posts goofy, emotional moments with Anand Ahuja on their 5th anniversary and proves best friends become the best husbands

Here's what netizens have to say about 's speech

Sonam Kapoor's speech was shared on Reddit and many netizens reacted to it. It seems that netizens are not quite happy with her speech and called it '5th std English elocution competition'. Sonam Kapoor started her speech with a Namaste and went on to say, "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one." Also Read - King Charles III coronation concert: Sonam Kapoor dons a floral dress for the event; netizens have mixed reactions on her presence

As the speech went viral, one of the Reddit users commented, "This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself wasn’t embarrassing enough. It’s giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge." One even called it a "global embarrassment." Netizens were not happy with Sonam Kapoor's decision to accept the invitation given the history between India and British. Also Read - King Charles III coronation concert: Sonam Kapoor makes a statement in floral Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna dress; says, 'Historic moments call...' [VIEW PICS]

On the contrary, some of Sonam Kapoor's fans were also quite excited to see her on the stage. She was introduced as one of the biggest stars from Bollywood.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's speech below:

Check out the reactions:

Though netizens had drastic reactions, mom Sunita Kapoor is very proud of Sonam Kapoor. She shared the video on social on social media and made an appreciation post for daughter. Even shared the video on his Insta stories and said, "Making us so proud." Other stars like , Pussycat Dolls’ , Lione Richie and more were a part of the Coronation concert.

Workwise, Sonam Kapoor would be making a comeback to films with Blind. She was last seen in 2019's The Zoya Factor. She then had a role to play in AK vs AK.