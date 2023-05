King Charles III coronation concert was a huge affair. Bollywood was represented by actress Sonam Kapoor. For the event, she wore a dress made by Emilia Wickstead and her fave Anamika Khanna. Sonam Kapoor introduced the choirs from the Commonwealth nations at the coronation ceremony. A number of other celebs like Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and others. Sonam Kapoor looked great in the dress. But social media is not completely impressed with her presence at the event. Many felt that there was no need to be there for the British Empire given the history of the institution that colonized so many nations the world over. Also Read - King Charles III coronation concert: Sonam Kapoor makes a statement in floral Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna dress; says, 'Historic moments call...' [VIEW PICS]

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have a lavish home in the UK. He is the scion of Shahi Exports, India's biggest textile exporter. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. It seems they are quite close to Rishi Sunak, the British PM as well. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan waves at a lady who tries to come too close to shake hands; netizens discuss her 'attitude' [WATCH VIDEO]

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor has Sujoy Ghosh's Blind up for release. She is also planning to make a comeback soon. The actress is in no hurry as she wants to give time to her son Vayu. She said she is putting no pressure on herself to lose weight.