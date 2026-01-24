King: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer gets release date, netizens react, ‘Ab sailaab…’

King: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie is slated to be released in theatres at the end of the year. Read on to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer King has officially locked the release date. The film will wrap up this year on high and start 2027 with a bang. On the eve of the 3rd anniversary of Pathaan, the announcement was made by Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand. Along the release date, the makers have offered a deeper look into the world of King. In the teaser, SRK can be seen in a bold avatar, smashing someone’s face while he is being drenched in blood. The movie is slated to be released in the end of year. Guess the date?

When will King release?

King is slated to be released in theatres on December 24, 2026. Makers captioned the video, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement.”

How netizens react to post

A user said, “I think the date could have been better. but looking forward to it!” Another wrote, “Definitely a new Shah Rukh Khan experience!!” A fan said, “see you at christmas, KING!!” Another fan wrote, “Ohh god, it will clash against doomsday, let's see who wins.” A netizen commented, “But it's the Avengers era in December already...anyway!” Another fan commented, “Abh sailaab aayega madan chopra.” A fan said, “Waiting for 2500 cr Box office”. Another user wrote, “The Lion King's Roar in the mountains !!” A comment read, “Dar nahi dhesat hoon (with fire emojis).” A fan said, “Definitely a new Shah Rukh Khan experience!!”

King was officially announced in November, 2024. The title was revealed on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. In the title reveal, SRK introduced his silver haired, action driven look, a special theme song. SRK delivered a striking dialogue, “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon.” As the date revealed, the anticipation of the film has increased.

About King

The anticipated film features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor in key roles. King marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. It also marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as seasoned assassin, who will operate within the dark underworld. On the other hand, Suhana plays his protege, training for a dangerous missions. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand, Gauri Khan and Mamta Anand. King is an action thriller, which has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

