King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to film final sequence ABROAD? Here's what report says

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller King is reportedly entering its final phase of production. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning one last international shooting schedule across the US and South America before wrapping the film, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to film final sequence ABROAD? Here's what report says

Shah Rukh Khan’s action film King is almost ready for the big screen. Right now, director Siddharth Anand has just one last international schedule lined up. The team is eyeing spots in the US and South America for the film’s climax. Most of the filming is done, just one big sequence to go before they wrap things up. A location team is already in the US, checking out filming sites and handling logistics. After that, they’re supposed to scout a few places in South America too. Once they pick a spot, the final shoot is set for August 2026.

Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh want to end the film on a high note by picking a fresh, unique backdrop for the last action sequence. They’re not interested in the usual locations, they want something striking and different to give King its own visual identity. After the overseas shoot, the film heads into post-production, aiming for a theatrical release in December 2026.

All about the cast and crew?

The cast is massive, Shah Rukh Khan leads, joined by Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. This is Shah Rukh’s first movie with his daughter Suhana, adding a lot of buzz, everyone’s curious to see their on-screen chemistry.

King is also Shah Rukh’s return to theaters after his big 2023 run with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. On top of that, he picked up his first National Film Award for Best Actor for Jawan, sharing the honor with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) at the 71st National Film Awards. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan debuted in 2023 with The Archies, but King is her first big-screen outing with her father, which has fans excited. There’s no official release date just yet, but King is on track for December 2026. With shooting almost done and post-production about to start, expect teasers and promos to start dropping in the coming months. Fans won’t have to wait too much longer for updates.

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