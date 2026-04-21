King: Shah Rukh Khan's big-budget film SEALS Rs 250 crore distribution deal with Pen Marudhar? Film to release on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's King secures a massive 250 crore all-India distribution deal ahead of its Christmas 2026 release. The big-budget action film is set for a wide theatrical clash.

The upcoming film King which features Shah Rukh Khan and is directed by Siddharth Anand stands as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The action-filled film which features a strong cast was produced with a budget of Rs. 400 crores. The film, which will have its main release during the Christmas weekend of 2026, carries extremely high expectations. Recent reports indicate that Pen Marudhar has acquired the distribution rights for King.

Pen Marudhar obtains King's distribution rights?

Bollywood Hungama states that Pen Marudhar paid a hefty Rs. 250 crores to acquire King's all-India distribution rights. This is one of the biggest theatrical deals of the year.

A source told the outlet, “Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs. 250 crores. The distributor has a long standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more.”

A number of prestigious businesses are vying for KING's domestic rights, including A.A. Films, Jio Studios (Distribution), PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), and Dharma Productions (Distribution).

When will SRK's King release?

Alongside the large Hollywood films Jumanji, Avengers: Doomsday, and Dune 3, King will be released during the peak Christmas 2026 window.

The source added, "Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in the month of December all across the country."

About King

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and others play important parts in King.

The new movie King centers on a mentor and student who go out on a dangerous adventure, testing their ability to survive in the face of enormous circumstances and a harsh environment.

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