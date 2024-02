Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have been in the news ever since they announced their divorce. It was a shocking news for many of their fans. They were recently spotted together at Aamir and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare. They all looked like a big happy family together. Kiran and Aamir are working together in a film as well. Kiran Rao and Aamir have spoken a lot about their wedding and have many things to share. They have been quite open about their divorce as well. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's new project Laapataa Ladies set to redefine urban storytelling

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Recently, Aamir said that Kiran had once shared with him what he lacked as a husband and how could he improve on being better if he ever married the third time. Now, Kiran Rao has shared that she is still working on her divorce with Aamir Khan. Also Read - Did you know, Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Rang De Basanti; the actor reveals why he turned down the Aamir Khan starrer

Kiran Rao is still working on her divorce with Aamir

Speaking to DNA, Kiran Rao said that she and Aamir have been cordial post divorce and have made special efforts to handle the situation in a manner for their son, Azad. They do not want him to go through any trauma. She said that she has smoothly managed the transition of their personal relationship to professional. Also Read - Aamir Khan reveals how he took pointers from Kiran Rao to be a better husband next time round after divorce

Trending Now

It was their deliberate effort to ensure that their son, Azad does not suffer emotionally due to their public separation. Kiran Rao had earlier said that she lived in the same building as Aamir and even Reena Dutta stayed close by.

Aamir and Kiran got married in 2005 and got divorced in 2021. Aamir Khan has been linked to Fatima Sana Shaikh for a long time. However, she has called these rumours ridiculous.

Watch a video of Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao is now back to direction 12 years after Dhobi Ghaat. Her film Laapataa Ladies is releasing on March 1. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan.