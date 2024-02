Aamir Khan often makes headlines for his finding with ex-wife Kiran Rao despite their divorce. The camaraderie they share even today after separation is very rare and many question why did they parted ways if they are so cordial with each other. Kiran who is gearing up for her directorial release has finally reacted to her divorce and revealed why she and Aamir are still in constant touch with each other. The filmmaker even went on to reveal that only with Aamir Khan, but she has a very good bond with his ex-wife Reena and the kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan . Kiran was a significant part of Ira's wedding and the chemistry between her and Aamir once again made headlines. Also Read - Aamir Khan's co-star Millimeter from 3 Idiots is now a grown-up; netizens say, 'Millimeter has become centimeter'

Talking to India TV Kiran called her divorce from ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan unusual and explained," Yes, we had to tell the families, we had to explain to them that this divorce is completely different, because we will not take any break completely, it will not be that we will never meet or live like a family."

Kiran further added," It was most important to convince the families, because the society could not be explained, their thinking could not be changed, but for us it was most natural that we remain friends. We have a son together, we work together, live together in the same building and we already have a good relationship with Reena, Junaid and Ira, so we never thought that this was going to have any special impact."

Explaining that now her divorce is minuses from society's point of view," From the society's point of view, many people found it very different and unusual. They have never got to see this, but people have understood that this is possible, because how can you break a relationship completely. For us it was quite natural and now the society will also understand that this also happens".

Indeed Kiran and Aamir have come a long way and this kind of bonding after divorce shows the maturity that every couple should keep after separation expansion after having kids.