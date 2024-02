Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan dated each other before tying the knot in 2005. But in 2021, Kiran and Aamir issued a joint statement revealing that they had parted ways as husband and wife. Their legal separation came as a huge shocker for everyone. Aamir and Kiran, however, never opened up about what went wrong or why they decided to part ways. But the Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao has now spoken about her separation from Aamir Khan and their cordial bond after the separation. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kiran Rao's response to Salman Khan-Aamir Khan's spat is simply WICKED!

Kiran Rao opens up on divorce with Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao has been promoting and dishing out interviews for her upcoming new movie Laapataa Ladies. Aamir Khan has turned producer for the film. During one of her interviews with Connect FM Cannada, Kiran Rao opened up on separation from Aamir. The director-producer talked about how their relationship was beyond a marital one. Kiran says that it all came naturally to them both since they got to know each other by working together. They then became partners and continued to work together. Kiran says that she and Aamir understand each other in a way that is beyond the marital relationship.

Interestingly, Kiran reveals that they never had any huge fights or fallout over issues. However, the director does add that she and Aamir Khan wanted to redefine their relationship. "We wanted to remain a family, but not be married. So we just made our own rules. I don’t think relationships can be given social tags. This just happens to be unusual for people, that two divorced individuals want to continue working together, live in the same building, have meals often, etc." Kiran also claimed that she would have been unhappy if their relationship and their bond had ended after the end of their marriage.

Trending Now

Watch this video of Aamir Khan here:

Kiran Rao opens up on her current bond with Aamir Khan and his family

Recently, Kiran Rao not only attended Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter's wedding but she also wholeheartedly performed and pitched in at the pre-wedding functions. This surprised many. Kiran shares that Aamir Khan takes her opinions very seriously. The director says they think on the same levels on many issues which is why she has also kind of influenced him. Though Aamir makes his own decisions and follows his path, Kiran feels happy that he respects her opinions.

In a chat with The Week, Kiran opened up on inclusivity at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Kiran shared that they don't think about it and that it just naturally comes to them. They are a family. Kiran reveals every Monday night, they have family dinners. They all live in the same society. She revealed that her mother-in-law lives upstairs while Reena lives next door. Nuzhat (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. She says these are the relationships one needs to keep close to when getting a divorce. Kiran Rao claimed that even if they have parted ways as a couple, they are still a family.