Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii and others was one of the most successful films of 2023. The film broke several box office records. However, it also led to a debate over misogyny being portrayed in films. It received heavy criticism on social media. Some of the celebrities too spoke against the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in an interview slammed all. He then spoke about a comment made by Kiran Rao about his previous film Kabir Singh. This led to a controversy of sorts. Now in a recent interview, Kiran Rao has stated that she actually wants to watch Animal.

Kiran Rao wants to watch Animal for THIS reason

In an interview with Lallantop, Kiran Rao spoke about her latest film Laapataa Ladies and expressed happiness as it received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. She shared how VFX-heavy films are liked by the audiences these days and films like Animal. She then went on to add that she wants to watch Animal as people have loved it so much. Kiran Rao's quote read, "Films like Animal. I want to watch the film, it’s necessary. It has done so well because people have loved it. I’ve heard that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is really good. Ranbir (Kapoor) is also a good actor. It will be an interesting watch for me, people seem to love it." Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more: 5 must-listen hits by Vishal Mishra

Kiran Rao vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It started with Sandeep Reddy Vanga commenting in an interview that Kiran Rao should go and ask Aamir Khan about his film Dil as had lyrics like 'Khambe jaisi khadi hai, Ladki hai ya fuljari hai' and an attempted rape scene. This was in reaction to Kiran Rao's comments on misogyny being portrayed in films. Later in an interview The Quint, Kiran Rao reacted to it stating that she never took name of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film and that she should not be held responsible for Aamir Khan and his films. She also mentioned that Aamir Khan was the one to apologise for the scenes in the said film. A video of Aamir Khan saying that he is ashamed of the song 'Khambe Jaise Khadi Hai.