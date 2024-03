Kiran Rao has been making a lot of revelations about her personal life after getting divorced from her superstar husband Aamir Khan. In her latest interaction with the media where the filmmaker happened to reveal how she didn't start dating Aamir Khan during Lagaan but after few years later. Kiran even added that how there is a wrong perception that many people think she and Aamir started dating during his divorce procedure with Reena and she was the reason behind his separation from her. But this isn't the truth. Also Read - Aamir Khan to celebrate his birthday working on Sitaare Zameen Par

Kiran said,"Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely didn't. Aamir and I got together during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at the time. We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn't in touch with him. In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact."

Kiran Rao added, "When you marry someone, who has been in another relationship, there is a baggage that you bring that will affect your relationship. I strongly recommend couple’s counselling. Aamir and I did couple’s counselling. It becomes a neutral ground where you talk about your needs, how you see the other person and that was very beneficial to me. It helped that Aamir and I agreed that we both have to be honest with each other, whatever be the case."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been divorced after 15 years of their marriage, but they still share a great bond. Aamir and Kiran have a son together, Azad Rao Khan.