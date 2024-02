Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao who co-produced Laal Singh Chaddha spoke her heart out about its failure at the box office. The film starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film failed to meet expectations of the audinece in 2022 and its failure left Aamir Khan upset. Latest TV News and Entertainment News are now available on BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi finally reveals the reason for not doing Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, Kiran spoke about the impact Laal Singh Chaddha's failure had on Aamir during her interview with Zoom. The filmmaker Kiran said that it was really disheartening when one puts in all the effort and it doesn't work. She even said that Laal Singh Chaddha's failure affected Aamir quite deeply. She even revealed that the movie's lackluster reception affected the entire team as well.

Kiran even said that the film was Aamir's dream project and he had pursued the rights to the script for over a decade. She even said that the movie failed to connect with audiences and they must accept the reality now. She spoke about the prevalence of formulaic films as she said that people just follow the formula. The Laapataa Ladies director even spoke about the importance of using setbacks as opportunities and improving their craft.

In an interview with News 18, Kiran spoke about releasing Laapataa Ladies under her production Kindling Pictures. She said that she cannot expect Aamir to make everything that she makes. She even said that Aamir particularly works in a way where he doesn’t do anything just because of his son, his daughter, his wife, or his brother, the idea should work first.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan parted ways long back, but are parents to Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan is on a sabbatical, but will announce his comeback film.

