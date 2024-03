Kiran Rao has been in the news ever since her movie, Laapataa Ladies has come out. The film was released on March 1 and is getting all the love. The movie is also doing good at the box office. This is Kiran Rao's debut as a director. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie has touched the hearts of the audience. The story is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and how Manohar, a police officer decides to take up the case. Also Read - Salman Khan wants to work with this female director soon

Laapataa Ladies also stars Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and others. Kiran Rao has also been in the news for her divorce with Aamir Khan. She recently spoke a lot about how she and Aamir have been handling this divorce and supporting their family together. Also Read - Kiran Rao spills the beans on when she started dating Aamir Khan; says she wasn’t behind his divorce with Reena

Kiran Rao shares a good bond with Reena Dutta

We have all seen Aamir Khan and his family's bond during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta in 1986 and they got divorced in 2002. He then married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they have a son, Azad.

Aamir and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021. However, he shares a good bond with both his wives. We saw them all bonding at Ira's wedding. Kiran Rao also shares a good bond with Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta. They have all been managing their family together.

Now, Kiran Rao spoke to Zoom TV and opened up about her bond with Reena Dutta. She shared that even after their divorce, Reena Dutta never left Aamir's family. His family is also very protective about Reena. She further said that she got married to Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta was present as a part of his family.

Kiran Rao praises Reena Dutta

She also said that she became friends with Reena soon. She said, "Reena was a part of the family and we became really good friends because she is an incredible human-being. I absolutely love her, she’s a dear friend."