Women and Child Development Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Nirmala Bhuria, recently attended a screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and was all praises for the film. The movie, produced by Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions, hit the big screens last Friday and has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Laapataa Ladies is not just a comedy entertainer but also sheds light on crucial issues concerning women in the country, making it a heartwarming watch. Minister Nirmala Bhuria's appreciation for the film highlights its impact on raising awareness about women's welfare and empowerment. The screening, held in Bhopal with the volunteers of Courtyard shelter, provided a platform for meaningful discussions about the film's message. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies Box Office: Kiran Rao's film has a fantastic first weekend with Rs 4.12 crores in India

Latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Pratibha Ranta reveals qualities of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao she would like to imbibe [Exclusive]

Sharing the glimpse from the show, Women and Child Development department of Madhya Pradesh took to their social media and shared an image. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 2: Kiran Rao's film witnesses a big surge; collects whopping amount

Take a look:

Following the screening, Nirmala Bhuria also had a words with the women volunteers who watched the film and also spread the message about women welfare and empowerment.

The positive reviews and word-of-mouth have catapulted the success of Kiran Rao's directorial venture, making it a hit at the global box office. The collaboration between Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and the talented cast and crew has resulted in a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with audiences of all ages. Laapataa Ladies is a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability of cinema to provoke thought and inspire change.

Watch this video of Kiran Rao here:

With a script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film captures the essence of women's struggles and triumphs in a captivating manner. Directed by Kiran Rao and featuring stellar performances, Laapataa Ladies is a must-watch for anyone looking for a blend of humor, entertainment, and social relevance. As the film continues to make waves in the industry, it stands as a beacon of hope for meaningful cinema that makes a difference in society.