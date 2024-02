Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture off late have been in the news for lots of right and wrong reasons. The Kabir Singh director seems to be in no mood to accept the negative criticism on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and hence is on a spree of giving a befitting reply to each and everyone who doesn't stand for his film. After Javed Akhtar, Vanga vehemently bashed Kiran Rao, who commented that Sandeep's film like Kabir Singh glorifies toxic masculinity in cinema. Now, in response to Vanga's criticism that Kiran should focus on her ex-husband Aamir Khan's past films, which also promote misogyny, the Laapataa Ladies director gave a befitting reply, further proving that she is certainly the epitome of a strong woman. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 7-year-old son watches Ranbir Kapoor movie; makes THIS comment on underwear fight scene

Check out Kiran Rao's reply to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment on ex-husband Aamir Khan

For those unaware, Kiran Rao recently stated that she is unaware of why Sandeep Reddy Vanga is targeting her, as she has never spoken anything against his film. The Laapataa Ladies director mentioned that she has not seen Vanga's work, and hence she is not in a position to comment about it. Later, the official X (formerly known as twitter) account of the movie Animal shared a clip of Kiran's past interviews where she was seen criticizing Kabir Singh. She stated that such films glorify stalking, which is certainly not right.

Vanga then advised Kiran in public that rather than criticizing and judging his films, she should focus on her ex-husband Aamir Khan's film like Dil, where the lead actor initially threatens the actress with rape if she doesn't fall in love with him.

Now Kiran Rao has reacted to Vanga's comment on Aamir Khan. While in an interview with The Quint, Kiran stated that she is not responsible for her ex-husband Aamir Khan's work. She further stated that if Sandeep Reddy Vanga has any issues with Aamir or his films, he should talk to him man to man rather than dragging her name into it.

It would be interesting to see if Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will react further or will he let go of his public spat with Kiran Rao.