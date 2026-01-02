Kirti Kulhari CONFIRMS relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha: How their bond grew over the years

Actress Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram handle earlier today to announce her relationship with her Four More Shots Please co-actor Rajeev Siddhartha. Read on to know how netizens have reacted to their relationship announcement.

Kirti Kulhari has kicked off the New Year on a romantic note. The actor has made her relationship with Four More Shots Please! co-star Rajeev Siddhartha Instagram official. Kirti took to social media to put out a series of loved-up photos that confirm their romance. And a look at the comments section is what you would need to understand how much fans are in love with this surprise love story.

What did Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post mention

Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram handle on January 2 to drop a string of photos featuring her most unforgettable moments with Four More Shots Please co-actor Rajeev Siddhartha. Her post read, “A picture is worth a thousand words… (red heart emoji). #happynewyear happy2026 everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

How have netizens been reacting to the announcement?

While netizens are super excited and elated to see them as a real life couple, some were quick to put out funny comments to the viral post. One comment read, "Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe ❤️". Another fan posted, "Ye to Siddhi ka boyfriend hai na". Few other reactions read, "omggggggggg sidddiii pidddiii are u seeing what anj is doingg haha jokes aside im so happy for you guyss??", "Too happy for u guyzz ???.....but yeh bolna hai yeh toh Siddhi ka Pati tha naa???" and "New couple in town ?❤️You guys looks adorable, sending love n hugs ? ????"

Did Kriti hint at her relationship with Rajeev last year?

In November, several reports suggested that actors Kirti and Rajeev were in a relationship. According to reports, they fell for each other while working together and had been spending quality time with each other since then. However, neither had confirmed the relationship. The speculation started after Kriti dropped a photo with Rajeev on social media. In the aforementioned photo, she was seen with Rajeev. She had rested her head on his shoulder with an ice pack on her neck. The post's caption read, “With the #paininmyneck and my #icepack @rajeevsiddhartha." As soon as the post went viral, fans were quick to discuss their bond.

In another photo that Kirti had shared, she and Rajeev were seen holding hands as she bid farewell to the actor before his travel.

Kirti, who parted ways with estranged husband Saahil Sehgal in 2021 had also shared a selfie from their Diwali celebrations last year.

