Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Kapil Sharma-Ayesha Khan's film earns Rs...

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection: The romantic comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 premiered on December 12. This Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, and Parul Gulati film has faced stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar since its release. Since its premiere, Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar" has been a fierce rival to this Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, and Parul Gulati film. Despite its best efforts to establish itself, the numbers began to decline within the first week. The sales of Kis Kisko Pyaar then experienced a sharp decline on Friday, December 19, when James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash arrived in India. Here's a look at its day 10 box office collection.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 10

Despite modest growth over the weekend, the movie continues to sell a respectable amount of tickets, according to trade figures. According to Sacnilk, the film contributed Rs 46 lakh to the total on day 10, or its second Sunday, after earning Rs 35 lakh on its second Saturday. In India, the movie has made a total of Rs. 11.88 crore.

The Kapil Sharma film's sequel had a respectable opening weekend and was able to keep up a steady pace. It had a modest increase on Tuesday following a decline on its first Monday. But beginning on Wednesday, business continued to decline.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 worldwide box office

In the meantime, the gross global collection has approached the Rs 15 crore milestone. The abroad business is worth Rs 85 lakhs, while the overall collection from the Indian market is Rs 14.05 crore. This means that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has made Rs 14.9 crore globally.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas Mustan, has Kapil Sharma in the lead role with Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh, and Parul Gulati. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 success, which featured a guy juggling several marriages- a concept that at the moment resonated with viewers.

