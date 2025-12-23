Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Kapil Sharma’s comedy drama shows MASSIVE drop, earns Rs…

Kapil Sharma is back on big screens with the sequel of his 2015 hit film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film box office performance is lower than expected. Let's take a look at box office collection day 11.

Kapil Sharma's entry into Bollywood happened in 2015 with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. After nearly a decade, in December 2025, he came back with the sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film had high hopes from the audience because it was a comedy and had a strong cast. However, still, it still didn't make much of an impact at the box office. It was unable to draw in viewers when it was up against big-budget films starring A-list actors.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to box office reports, the film's earnings have been consistently declining. On the second Monday, the 11th day of its release, the film recorded its lowest earnings to date. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film earned only Rs 14 lakh on that day. The situation did not improve much during the second weekend either. On Saturday, the film collected approximately Rs 35 lakh, and on Sunday, Rs 46 lakh. However, earnings dropped further on Monday due to it being a weekday. The film's total net collection in India so far stands at Rs 12.02 crore.

What is the worldwide box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?

Regarding worldwide collections, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' is reported to have a total gross collection of approximately Rs 15.06 crore. This includes a gross collection of approximately Rs 14.21 crore from India, while the film earned around Rs 85 lakh from overseas markets. However, these figures are considered quite low compared to any major film.

Why did Kapil Sharma’s film fail to impress the audience?

The biggest reason for the film's failure is considered to be the intense competition at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film Dhurandhar is still holding strong at the box office in its third week. Despite a significant drop on the third Monday, the film earned Rs 16 crore, and its net collection in India has crossed Rs 570 crore. Meanwhile, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is also proving very popular with audiences, earning Rs 8.50 crore on Monday and accumulating a total of Rs 75.75 crore so far.

