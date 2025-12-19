Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Kapil Sharma comedy drama BEATS Firangi, closes 1 week earning with…

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, directed by Anukalp Goswami and starring Kapil Sharma, is consistently struggling at box office. Here's first week box office collection of the film.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Anukalp Goswami's directorial project, featuring Kapil Sharma, has been struggling box-office-wise continuously. The movie has not been able to get a considerable audience backing ever since it was released. The earnings of the film on Wednesday and Thursday hit their lowest mark. The low audience turnout in theaters suggests the film's momentum is slowing down, and the situation could become even more challenging in the coming days.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to initial figures from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 85 lakh on its sixth day of release, its first Wednesday. This is the film's lowest single-day earnings. This was the second time in the opening week that the film's earnings fell below Rs 1 crore. Earlier, on Monday, the film had earned only Rs 90 lakh. However, Kapil Sharma’s film broke its own record by showing continuous downfall. On the seventh day, the film earned Rs 75 lakh, bringing its total earnings to Rs 10.85 crore.

The Hindi version of the film had a total occupancy of 16.09% on Thursday. The morning shows experienced a very low occupancy rate of just 6.36%, but slowly things turned better as the day went on. The occupancy percentage for evening shows was 16.77%, while night shows recorded the maximum occupancy of 25.78%.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Week 1

The film's earnings for the first whole week were Rs 1.85 crore on its opening day. The collection rose to Rs 2.5 crore on Saturday, with Sunday bringing in Rs 2.9 crore. There was a decline after the weekend, with Monday's figures being the lowest, and also Tuesday's was the only day with the film making Rs 1.1 crore. On Wednesday and Thursday, the earnings were Rs 0.85 crore and Rs 0.75 crore, respectively, with a drop of about 22.73%. Thus, the film's total net earnings for seven days have reached approximately Rs 10.85 crore.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon beats Firangi

The total earnings of the film in India are estimated to be around Rs 12.9 crore, whereas it has only made approximately Rs 75 lakh outside the country. Therefore, the total worldwide collection is around Rs 13.65 crore. Still, with a net collection of Rs 10 crore, it ranks as Kapil Sharma's third-highest-grossing film and may very well surpass Firangi (Rs 10.21 crore) soon. However, the competition is going to be tough in the near future because of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash and other Christmas films.

