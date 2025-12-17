Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kapil Sharma's film STRUGGLES to..., nears Rs....

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 recovered from a steep Monday decline thanks to a little increase earlier in the week, but midweek receipts are still below average.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has had a consistent, yet muted, box office run in its first week. The comedic sequel, starring Kapil Sharma, debuted in cinemas on December 12, 2025, with the intention of building on the success of the previous movie. While the film's opening statistics were low, it has managed to remain afloat in the face of stiff competition from high-profile movies.

By the end of Day 6, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had reached close to Rs 10 crore in India.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

On December 17, which marks the sixth day 6 of the Kapil Sharma starrer, the movie brought in Rs 0.18 crore, taking the total to Rs 9.33 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie recovered from a steep Monday decline thanks to a little increase earlier in the week, but midweek receipts are still below average. Trade experts say that Kapil Sharma fans and family audiences continue to boost foot traffic, especially in metropolitan areas.

Heavy competition limits screen space

The fierce competition has been one of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2's main obstacles. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has already made over Rs 400 crore domestically and is still dominating screens and public attention.

In the meantime, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continues to be a big attraction in southern markets and is gradually approaching the Rs 100 crore milestone. These movies have taken up most of the premium screens and prime show times, so Kapil Sharma's comedy hasn't had much space to grow.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas Mustan, has Kapil Sharma in the lead role with Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh, and Parul Gulati. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 success, which featured a guy juggling several marriages- a concept that at the moment resonated with viewers.

