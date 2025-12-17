ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kapil Sharma's film STRUGGLES to..., nears Rs....

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kapil Sharma's film STRUGGLES to..., nears Rs...

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 recovered from a steep Monday decline thanks to a little increase earlier in the week, but midweek receipts are still below average.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 17, 2025 2:29 PM IST

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kapil Sharma's film STRUGGLES to..., nears Rs...

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has had a consistent, yet muted, box office run in its first week. The comedic sequel, starring Kapil Sharma, debuted in cinemas on December 12, 2025, with the intention of building on the success of the previous movie. While the film's opening statistics were low, it has managed to remain afloat in the face of stiff competition from high-profile movies.

By the end of Day 6, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had reached close to Rs 10 crore in India.

TRENDING NOW

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

On December 17, which marks the sixth day 6 of the Kapil Sharma starrer, the movie brought in Rs 0.18 crore, taking the total to Rs 9.33 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie recovered from a steep Monday decline thanks to a little increase earlier in the week, but midweek receipts are still below average. Trade experts say that Kapil Sharma fans and family audiences continue to boost foot traffic, especially in metropolitan areas.

Heavy competition limits screen space

The fierce competition has been one of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2's main obstacles. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has already made over Rs 400 crore domestically and is still dominating screens and public attention.

In the meantime, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continues to be a big attraction in southern markets and is gradually approaching the Rs 100 crore milestone. These movies have taken up most of the premium screens and prime show times, so Kapil Sharma's comedy hasn't had much space to grow.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas Mustan, has Kapil Sharma in the lead role with Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh, and Parul Gulati. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 success, which featured a guy juggling several marriages- a concept that at the moment resonated with viewers.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Kapil Sharma Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Day 6