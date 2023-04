Bhumika Chawla is enjoying the limelight with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After the success of Tere Naam, she reunited with Salman Khan. Their pair was hit back then and now they have collaborated again after 20 years. Despite the success of the romantic tragedy Tere Naam, the actress was replaced in films after being signed. The actress recently recalled being replaced in Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Read on to know what role Bhumika Chawla was offered and more details. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Bhumika Chawla is excited to work with Salman Khan again and talks about her role [Watch Video]

Yes, you read that right, was supposed to lead the romantic drama Jab We Met. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali registered a special place in Indian cinema becoming iconic. The 2017 flick is one of the most celebrated movies by and . A Jab We Met fan can never imagine any actress taking up the role of Geet which was well played by Kareena Kapoor. Well, another spill about the film is that it was initially named Train and the makers had roped in in the lead.

Isn't this too much of a scoop for just one film? Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress made disclosed unknown information of that left everyone stunned and surprised. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that she had signed Jab We Met but it didn't happen and that's when she felt bad. Expressing her disappointment she also revealed that initially it was her and in the movie and it was titled Train. However, later Shahid Kapoor was roped in and she was replaced by . Changes were again made in the cast and the female lead role was passed on to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bhumika Chawla further added, with Jab We Met things didn’t happen and she never felt bad again after that because she moved on. The actress also counted on movies that weren’t eventually made with her and ’s Munna Bhai MBBS is also listed. The Tere Naam actress revealed she was signed for Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Another film was with director titled and that too didn’t happen. Well, her latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently running in theaters.