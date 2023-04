is back in Bollywood with 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her last film Cirkus failed to do well. With four flops in 2o22, Pooja Hegde needs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to fare decently at the box office. With Salman Khan at the helm and Eid, the chances look good so far. Pooja Hegde has been caught in a rumour that she is dating Salman Khan. The superstar was seen at the marriage of her brother, Rishabh Hegde in Mangalore. She said she is single and enjoying it a lot. Pooja Hegde said all her energies were currently focused on her career. Now, she has spoken about one more rumour that went viral. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari says, 'Mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha', reveals she's just happy to be in a Salman Khan movie

POOJA HEGDE ON BEING GIFTED CARS BY HER PRODUCERS

Pooja Hegde in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble cleared the rumours on being gifted car by one of her producers. Some time back, self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu wrote that Salman Khan is dating Pooja Hegde. He also said that he has gifted her a luxury car. Prior to that, it was written that gifted Pooja Hegde a car to make her commute a comfortable one. She has done a couple of blockbusters Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava with him.

POOJA HEGDE CLARIFIED THE MATTER

Pooja Hegde said that she keeps on reading stuff about herself in the papers but cannot explain herself every time. She said she cannot reply to every rumour. She said her parents send her screenshots and ask if the gossip is true. She spoke about the rumour that the producers of a movie bought her a car to make her travel more comfortable. She was quoted as saying, "I sent a screenshot to my producer saying your surprise has been ruined. Agar badnaam kare to (if you're badmouthing me) at least give me the car."

Trivikram Srinivas' team had denied the gossip. They said that the car was purchased for the comfort of the whole cast and crew. It was more like a company vehicle, an Innova. Pooja Hegde just happened to be the one who used it on the first day.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is coming on April 21. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, , Jassie Gill and others.