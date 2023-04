Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is the latest to be questioned on what Palak Tiwari said about 's alleged diktat on necklines. The young debutante said that the superstar wants the women on his sets to be dressed like proper girls. The comment shocked many, while others began to troll the superstar. Shehnaaz Gill said there was nothing of that sort. She reminded people that she wore an outfit that showed cleavage at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, a channel asked Pooja Hegde the same questioned. The lady did not directly comment on the neckline diktat but on Salman Khan's authenticity as a person. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill steals the show in all-black ensemble at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotion [Watch Video]

POOJA SAYS SHE UNDERSTANDS THE PROTECTIVE STREAK Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill dons another black outfit with a thigh-high slit for the promotions of Salman Khan starrer; fans go crazy

Pooja Hegde told Zoom Digital that Salman Khan had been great with her. She said as a person even she is very protective of her own people, like family, friends and close one. She was quoted as saying that she is one of those "apna" people. The actress said that Salman Khan is not someone who sugarcoats his comments or minces his words. She told the channel, "He is who he is and says what's on his mind; that's very refreshing for me. It's been great." The actress hinted that people tend to be rather diplomatic in this industry. But he is not like that. Pooja Hegde said he is very clear and candid with his thoughts. She stated, "That can sometimes make people be like 'Oh my God!' It takes you aback because you are not used to people speaking their minds." Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Bhumika Chawla is excited to work with Salman Khan again and talks about her role [Watch Video]

PALAK TIWARI'S VIRAL COMMENT ON SALMAN KHAN

Palak Tiwari said that she worked as an AD on Antim. It seems Salman Khan had a rule on how deep the neckline could be for girls on the sets. He was strict on the fact that girls should be dressed like proper girls. Palak Tiwari said he was a traditionalist in that manner. It seems her mother was surprised to see Palak step out dressed in such a prim and proper manner. This story reminded fans of the alleged incident on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger where he lost his cool on who wore a dress with a deep neckline and poor fitting. It was for the song, Mashaallah.