Shehnaaz Gill got candid with Bollywood Life in a nexus like never before ahead of her film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release and spoke about a lot of things, including working with Salman Khan. We asked Shehnaaz if she is a brand and if she has a fear of losing all the attention and fame, to which she said, " Jab Jaana hai jaayega jab aana hai aayega, pehle kaunsa fame main reh rahi thi mai, I am prepared. Jaayega Jaayega, Abhi hai toh enjoy karo, jaane ka darr kyu lena, jab jaayega toh dekhi jaayegi."

Talking about working with Salman Khan in the film added that how her mom was right about she doing a film with Salman, "It was a very good experience. Moms are always right, and whatever they say is the truth. I have learned a lot while working with Salman, and we had fun too. I want to grow every day; I want to work a lot; I don't want to stoop; I don't know about the result.".

It is not easy to survive in the glamour world and especially staying real, Shehnaaz adds that how people are constantly trying to change her, " There are people who are constantly putting all their effort into changing me, but I'm not changing at all because if I change, I feel I will lose my real self. I want to stay true to my real personality and have always aimed to be down-to-earth. I want to always respond to myself before others.".

The actress further added, "If you go anywhere, not only in the real world, there are a lot of fake people; everyone cannot be nice with you, but it's you who can keep yourself sane, and if you come across the people that don't like you, pray for them. I don't pretend to be nice; if I am, I will be. When asked if that also negatively affects her, she said, Who cares? in response to all the trolling."

Talking about the big hullaballoo around Bollywood , Shehnaaz Gill said that if one has a talent that person can prevail in Hollywood too, 'Bollywood toh bahut chota hai.' Shehnaaz Gill is indeed unstoppable and the girl leaves a little charm on you when you bi a goodbye until you met her next time.