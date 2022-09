Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were very close friends. There were even reports that they had started dating after Bigg Boss 13 got over. When Sidharth passed away last year, Shehnaaz couldn’t control herself and the actress’ crying videos at the funeral had gone viral. Everyone was worried about Shehnaaz and whether she will be able to come out of the trauma. However, the actress came out stronger, and now, she has also become very active on social media; she keeps on posting a lot of pictures and videos on Instagram.

Shehnaaz makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news mostly everyday. Today, she took to Instagram to share a video in which she is singing the song Mainu Ishq Tera Lae Dooba from Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Aiyaary. Check out the video below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Well, fans of the actress are going gaga over her amazing voice. A fan commented, Bss feel Karo ki Sid aapke sath #feelit.” One more fan commented, “Hamesha emotional karti ho baby #sidnaazforever.”

Advertisement

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which is directed by Farhad Samji, also stars , Venkatesh, and Jassie Gill. It is reportedly slated to release by the end of this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Even before her Bollywood debut releases, Shehnaaz had signed her second Hindi film titled 100 percent. The movie also stars , , and , and it will be directed by .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Well, everyone is expecting that Shenaaz will be the next big thing in Bollywood.