Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was finally released today with a grand event in Mumbai. Salman Khan was in his element as he teased all his younger co-stars. No one was spared. The superstar joked with them and royally pulled their leg. After the anchor introduced Raghav Juyal, Salman Khan said he had his eye on him and the rest during the filming. He said like people observe him and his chemistry with his costars, he also does the same.

The anchor said that what he would say next would make big news tomorrow. Salman Khan asked Palak Tiwari to comment on it. She laughed and said she'd be silent. Then, he looked at Shehnaaz Gill who also kept quiet. As we know, there are rumours of Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill dating. The actress has denied the same. She said that people just spread baseless rumours.

We wonder if was just teasing Shehnaaz Gill or is there more than what meets the eye. Raghav Juyal said he felt like he had arrived after bagging Salman Khan movie. He said this is the story he would tell his grandchildren.

Shehnaaz Gill looked smashing in a black outfit at the event. The special bond between Salman Khan and her was visible all through. But she did not interact much with at the event even though they stood close.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is supposed to be inspired by . Jagapathi Babu is the main villain of the movie. Salman Khan said that Venkatesh is his long-time friend from the South industry. The trailer is a high-octane masala mass entertainer and we cannot wait to watch the work that each one has done in the film. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan reveals how Farhad Samji will blame him if the film flopped