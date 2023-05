Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be one of the most successful seasons of Salman Khan's controversial show. After Bigg Boss 13, the last season of the show managed to get audiences' attention and create impact. Everyone was hooked to the show. Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Dutta and many more were the contestants. Among them was Abdu Rozik who turned out to be the cutest contestant ever in the history of Bigg Boss. Like all the other contestants, Abdu too managed to garner massive fame in India. He is loved by all and post the show, he managed to get quite a few projects. But did you know Abdu was going to be a part of Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: After Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show?

Why were scenes edited out of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan turned out to be a stepping stone for many like Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others. The film was also supposed to get Abdu Rozik into Bollywood. But his scenes were edited out of the film's cut. Why? In a recent interview with Indian Express, Abdu Rozik spoke about it all. The Tajikistani singer shared that he did shoot for his scenes, however, they did not turn out as expected. The makers wanted to re-do the scenes, however, he had already entered Bigg Boss 16 house and that is why he could not do it. He was quoted saying, "I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes and needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss house, and as you'd know, you are not allowed to leave the show once you are in." Though he missed the chance to be a part of a Salman Khan starrer, he has hopes that he will able to do it sometime in the future. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also starred , and others.

Abdu Rozik was in the news currently as he opened his restaurant in Mumbai called Burgir. It has already become a popular food joint in the city.