Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan brought Salman Khan back on the big screen on the occasion of Eid. The film directed by Farhad Samji has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was expected to make some smashing numbers at the box office and well, the film has managed to do so to a certain degree. The film slowed down at the box office from first Monday onward after witnessing a terrific first weekend. Reportedly, on first Tuesday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Rs 6.12 crore at the box office.

As reported by Taran Adarsh, 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a further drop in numbers over the first Tuesday. On the first Monday, the film registered double-digit numbers but by Tuesday, it dropped down to Rs 6.12 crore. Now the total collection of the film after five days at the box office stands at Rs 84.46 crore. Slowly but steadily the film is inching towards Rs 100 crore. It remains to be seen if Salman Khan's swag manages to go past that mark or not with its domestic collection. Overseas, Salman Khan's movie has performed well. It was only after three days of worldwide collection that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan passed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan here:

Day 1: Rs 15.81 crore

Day 2: Rs 25.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 26.61 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.17 crore

Day 5: Rs 6.12 crore

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below:

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr.… pic.twitter.com/vpN13vtRCy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2023

It is to be noted that Salman Khan's film has performed much better in times when Bollywood films are struggling hard at the box office.Many films like Shehzada, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and more had a hard time to get good numbers. On the contrary, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan performed well in the first weekend and in fact has turned out to be second big successful film 2023 so far. The first of course remains to be 's movie Pathaan that smashed literally every box office record.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Shehnaaz Gill, , , Vijendra Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.