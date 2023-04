Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhagyasree, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan is one of the most anticipated films starring Salman. The promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are in full swing already with the cast members giving out interviews or attending chat shows together. In the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer, we have seen how Salman played the elder brother of three brothers. The superstar is known as Bhaijaan in real life. But how did Salman become Bhai for his fans and admirers? ChatGPT reveals. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song O Balle Balle: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill make fans go crazy with a peppy energetic Punjabi track

ChatGPT reveals how Salman Khan became bhai for his fans and admirers

Salman Khan is one of the most popular celebs in the Indian film industry and enjoys a global fanbase. His fans and admirers address him as Bhai with respect and a lot of love. ChatGPT pondered over the same when asked how Salman became Bhai. The AI Chatbot shares that it is not able to accurately determine the reason and time when Salman was first addressed as Bhai. The term Bhai, ChatGPT shares is used in Hindi-speaking households as a term of endearment. Also Read - Raghav Juyal denies that he is dating Shehnaaz Gill; ‘I have no…’

Salman Khan has been a public figure for decades now. ChatGPT says that Salman's on-screen persona as a protective and caring elder brother in many of his films contributed to his widespread adoption of the nickname by his fans and admirers. Do you agree with this notion of ChatGPT? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Sana Khan struggled to walk; Shah Rukh Khan pushed, take a look at the iconic moments from Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash over the years

Salman Khan opens advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on the 21st of April which is just a couple of days away now. And the advance bookings for the Salman starrer have opened already. Salman Khan took to his social handles and shared the news. He asked fans to work for four more days and then enjoy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres with family as it is a family film. Salman also adds that advance books are open. He asked fans to close it by booking tickets. Salman shared his still from the movie while announcing the same. Check out his tweet here:

Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo . Kaam karo , 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay . Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/LsqbTjgX6s — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 17, 2023

, and Jassie Gill play Salman Khan's younger brothers who are paired opposite Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Palak Tiwari in the Farhad Samji directorial.