Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is making her big Bollywood entry with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has made her film debut with a Punjabi movie with Diljit Dosanjh but Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan is her official entry into Bollywood. What better than a Salman Khan movie to do so? The team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is on its toes to promote the film which is going to release on Eid. On The Kapil Sharma Show, the entire cast of the film made an appearance and revealed some funny bits too. Shehnaaz Gill revealed a fun anecdote about blocking Salman Khan's number.

Why did Shehnaaz Gill block 's number?

On the show, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she got a call from Salman Khan when she was in Amritsar. However, since it was an unknown number and she did not want to be bothered, she blocked the number. Later, she got a text saying that Salman Khan is trying to reach her. Then she checked the number on TrueCaller and it was indeed Salman Khan. She then immediately called him and that's when he offered Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to her. She was quoted saying on , "I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. " WOW, blocking Salman Khan's number, now that's something!

Shehnaaz Gill has gone through a lot since Bigg Boss 13 and Sidharth Shukla's demise but now she is only looking forward to good and happy days. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the beginning for her. Her glimpse in the trailer of the film got all her fans very excited.

All about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, the film also stars , , Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. is the leading lading the film while Vijendra Singh plays the villain. The film helmed by Farhad Samji is going to release on April 21, 2023. It is produced by Salman Khan and distributed by Zee Studios.