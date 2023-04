Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been leaked online. The movie is the latest victim of piracy. It seems it is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other platforms. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the Eid release of which is produced by Zee Studios and him. plays the leading lady. Of late, we have seen many Bollywood and regional language movies being leaked by these two platforms. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a big screen extravaganza with a huge ensemble cast. The film is targeted at a pan-India audience with actors like Venkatesh and Jassie Gill. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review: Salman Khan starrer is hailed as a perfect family entertainer; fans go gaga over his 'seetimaar' performance

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is loosely adapted from the movie . In the movie, Salman Khan is a violent guy living in the North with his brothers. His family is looking for a girl for him. They finally manage to find one. The families agree but someone comes and plays the villain. That is when Salman Khan unleashes his villain avatar once again. The story is pretty simple. The songs whether it is Billi Billi or Yentamma are doing well. In fact, Yentamma is on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari reveals if her statement on Salman Khan's 'neckline diktat' has affected their equation



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to take an opening of Rs 18 crores at the Indian box office. The film will pick up momentum over the weekend. It is expected to make Rs 25 crores on Saturday. As we know, Eid falls on Saturday. Twitter is loving the movie so far. Take a look at some of the tweets... Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan keeps his Eid promise with a full of swag big screen celebration

Delite kal ke sab show almost sold out ???? #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan#KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanreview — Shivji (@Shivji6_) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview

Rating:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐Story 3.8/5 Screenplay 3.9/5 , Action 4.8/5 Drama 3.5/5 , Songs 4.5/5 , Cinematography 4.6/5 , Direction 3.7/5 , Performances 4.8/5 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan is a PERFECT family entertainer with seetimaar action scenes of #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/76Q3p83y8W — The Name Is Sallu (@Aryankhan078) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan perfect family entertainer this movie is called bollywood masala

action, romance, comedy, family values, perfect EiDi for Salma Khan fans full of action suspence thrill

Nothing more delightful than watching #SalmanKhan in theatres

Paisa wasool movie ?? pic.twitter.com/VXCVGuizwP — Sammy bhai ka fan (@devotee2722) April 21, 2023

https://t.co/ayPhptCCpY #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan: POWERFUL#KBKJ is commercial cinema at its best… Captivating screenplay, several spectacular moments that leave you awestruck and superior performances that add sheen to the onscreen characters. #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaanreview — Galatta Review (@GalattaReview) April 21, 2023

We can see that the response is quite good. Now, all eyes are on the weekend. After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bollywood will benefit from another big hit.