Shehnaaz Gill was a popular name in the Punjabi film and music industry. She became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress last year featured in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh which was a super hit at the box office. Now, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead role. Well, even before her Bollywood debut releases in theatres, Shehnaaz says that her audience is pan-India.

Shehnaaz always makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Recently, while talking to Connect FM Canada, when she was asked about her connection with the Punjabi audience, the actress said, “Meri audience toh pan-India hai toh mujhe toh saare pyaar karte hain. (My audience is pan-Indian so everyone loves me.)” We wonder whether Shehnaaz already thinks that she is a pan-India star. Well, only the box office collection of her films can prove it.

Meanwhile, apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz will also be seen in 100 Percent which will be directed by . The movie also stars , , and . It was announced a few days ago.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Recently, even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was officially announced. The teaser showcased Salman’s look from the film, and the actor’s fans were going gaga over his long hair look. Check out the teaser below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz has done four Punjabi films, Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in Bollywood movies. There’s no doubt that Shehnaaz has a huge fan following. The actress trends on Twitter quite often, and even grabs everyone’s attention with the photoshoots she does.