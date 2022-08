Salman Khan's last few films like Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth and more have not performed really well at the box office. The Bhaijaan fans are now expecting something bigger and better. There is a lot of anticipation around his Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is almost making headlines. The film was earlier named Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and it underwent a title change in order to avoid hurting any sentiments. But will this film be a hit? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Liger actress Ananya Panday trolled for bad acting; Gauahar Khan supports Ranbir Kapoor's joke on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain

Entertainment news: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's astrological predictions

As per a report in Etimes, Numerologist Sanjay Jumaani has predicted that the title Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the most ideal among the other chosen ones like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan. He says that he is the most convinced with this title as it adds up to number 37. The number is considered auspicious as it indicates good fortune in terms of health, wealth and happiness. He says, "It is associated with the Sun, which stands for recognition and leadership. Lakhs of people worship the Sun, one can expect recognition for what they deserve with this number." The title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali added up to number 48. It could provide inconsistent results. The astrologer stated that Bhaijaan was a tricky one as it could have been fortunate provided it is not associated with other single numbers of four and eight. Also Read - Bhaijaan: Salman Khan shares his look as he celebrates 34 years in Bollywood; calls himself kisi ka bhai, kisi ki jaan

announced the new title of his film as he completed 34 years in the industry. Check out his video below: Also Read - KRK alleges Hrithik Roshan showed him Kangana Ranaut’s private pictures during his legal battle with her

The film that is directed by Farhad Samji will also see Venkatesh Daggubati and in pivotal roles. Shehnaaz Gill will be marking her Bollywood debut with this one. Quite a few stars like , , Jassie Gill and others are associated with this project. It is also reported that RRR star will make be having a special cameo in this one.