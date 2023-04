Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a huge ensemble cast along with and . Palak Tiwari is one of the newcomers that people are keen to see in the movie. The young lady went viral after her interview with Siddharth Kanan. She said that Salman Khan had certain rules in place when it came to how women on his sets were dressed. The story got varied reactions on social media. The actress said he was a traditionalist in that aspect and wanted the women on his sets to be safe. But many trolled the superstar after her comments. It looks Palak Tiwari has swung into damage control mode after the statement went viral.

PALAK TIWARI ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON THE MATTER

Now, Palak Tiwari has issued a statement on the following. She said what she was trying to say was misunderstood. The actress said she practices self-regulation when it comes to dressing around people who are way too senior to her. She said she was grown up seeking Salman Khan an as elder and idolized him. The statement said, "It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them."

WHAT PALAK TIWARI SAID ABOUT SIDDHARTH KANAN

Palak Tiwari worked as an AD on the sets of Antim. It seems the makers cast her in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan from there. She had said, "Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. It seems her mom endorsed the rule put in place by Salman Khan. She was surprised to see her daughter dressed in such a prim and proper manner for the sets of a Salman Khan film.

This incident reminded fans of the time when rumors spread that Salman Khan lost his cool on who wore a rather revealing dress on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger. When she said that it was chosen by Kabir Khan he reportedly began yelling at her.