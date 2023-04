Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari has been in the eye of a storm after her comments on 's neckline diktat went viral. The actress who earlier worked as an AD on the sets of Antim said that Salman Khan was someone who made sure that women on his sets were dressed in a prim and proper manner. Later, she clarified what she meant in a new statement. But many felt that it was a complete U-Turn from what she had initially said. Everyone was wondering how Salman Khan reacted after this statement went viral. Well, fans of Palak Tiwari will be happy to know that there is no bad blood between them after this incident. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter review: Salman Khan starrer is hailed as a perfect family entertainer; fans go gaga over his 'seetimaar' performance

PALAK TIWARI REVEALS SALMAN KHAN'S REACTION

Palak Tiwari has told Bollywood Hungama that nothing has changed as far as their equation is concerned. She said she shares the same equation despite how the news went viral. She replied, "Not at all. Never," when asked about this matter. The actress said that she was still in a learning phase. Palak Tiwari said she never said anything with a bad intent. She said even things said with good intentions can be misconstrued. She was quoted as saying, "I'm still learning that the things you mean with the best of intentions can somehow be turned into something malapropos. It's something I'm still coming on terms with." Well, this has indeed been a learning lesson.

PALAK TIWARI'S NOW FAMOUS NECKLINE COMMENT

Palak Tiwari said that she worked as an AD on the sets of Antim. The young actress said that there was a rule that all the women had to dress in a prim and proper manner. She mentioned necklines. She said her mother was very happy to see her look all prim and proper in joggers and all. After this, many people trolled Salman Khan as sexist and regressive. Shehnaaz Gill said there was no rule of this sort on the sets of a Salman Khan project. She said she dressed sexily for the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan showing off some cleavage.

The movie has Shehnaaz Gill paired with while Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill are a couple. Fans have found Palak Tiwari quite confident.