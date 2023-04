Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on 21st April 2023. The film is coinciding with Eid and Salman Khan is known for releasing his movies around Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer movie which also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and more celebs. Palak Tiwari, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been grabbing headlines for her statements and interviews. And in one such interview, Palak talked about being aware that people are not going to watch the movie for her.

Palak Tiwari opens up on being a part of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Palak Tiwari, Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot lately. Palak Tiwari recently appeared on Connect FM Canada wherein during a candid chat, she confessed that she knows that her being in the movie for not doesn't even matter. Palak shares that with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, she was just happy to be there. The actress in a frank conversation shares that she knows that nobody is going to watch the movie for her. "Mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha hai," she says, reports Indian Express.

's daughter Palak further adds that she knows her presence or absence won't make any difference to the movie, elaborating that it is a Salman Khan film. Palak shares that Salman also said the same while adding that they have been cast in the movie because they fit the bill to portray these characters. Palak calls it a tough thing to do being a budding actor and being so selfless. Palak wanted to just add to the movie instead of thinking of how to make herself stand out. "All of our goals was to fit in and blend in seamlessly," she said.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie deets

Salman Khan starrer movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Apart from Salman, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gil, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal, the cast members also include Vijendra Singh, , Venkatesh, Bhagyashree, Vinali Bhatnagar and more. The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched just a couple of days ago.