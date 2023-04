Salman Khan is a top star in the entertainment industry. The superstar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming masala entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has an ensemble cast which also includes Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill and more. Recently, the trailer for the Salman Khan starrer was launched and since then, the cast has been promoting the movie everywhere. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is buzzing hot and how! Palak Tiwari, who will be seen in the movie as well shared an interesting BTS from the Salman Khan movie set and it will leave you impressed and make him respect even more. Also Read - Salman Khan turns cupid in Shehnaaz Gill’s life? The superstar wants the actress to find happiness again after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan's strict dressing code for ladies on set

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Salman Khan have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News as the movie inches closer to its release. Palak Tiwari reveals an interesting trivia in a chat with Siddharth Kanan, reports Hindustan Times. The gorgeous young beauty shares that when she was working as an assistant director on the sets of Antim: The Final Truth, Salman had a rule that the ladies on the set should have a proper neckline. "Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'," Palak reveals, says the report.

When Palak was leaving for work once, her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari also questioned her about her good dressing sense. When Palak revealed everything, Shweta was very impressed. Palak Tiwari calls Salman a traditionalist adding that he is cool with whatever the girls want to wear but he feels that the girls on his sets should be protected. Palak adds that Salman feels that girls should be safe always if there are men around and if it is not his personal space or anyone he doesn't know personally. Isn't that great?

Salman Khan reacts if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan flops

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan had taken a jibe at his own movie at the Filmfare press conference. He yet again took a jibe at himself at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch saying that the director would blame him if the film flopped. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on 21st April 2023.