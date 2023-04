Pooja Hegde will be romancing the superstar Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The stunning beauty is already stealing hearts with her screen presence in the movie. Their chemistry in Naiyo Lagda Dil set the screens on fire. So much so that fans started shipping Pooja and Salman together. Adding to the rumours was Pooja Hegde flaunting the iconic Salman Khan bracelet. Recently, in an interview, Pooja shares what she called Salman when she first met him. Pooja called him 'Bhai' and her reason will make you go aww. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra on how motherhood has shifted her priorities and slowed down her career [Watch Video]

Pooja Hegde addressed Salman Khan as 'Bhai'

In the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, we have seen Pooja Hegde trying to call Salman Khan. He is often addressed in the movie as 'Bhai' and hence, Pooja's character also tries to call him Bhai but couldn't. But in real life, Pooja did actually address him as Bhai. Yes, you read that right! A report in ETimes stated that when Pooja Hegde first met Salman Khan she ended up calling him Bhai. Pooja thought that everyone addresses him as Bhai hence she should as well.

However, Salman Khan asked her to address him as Salman. Given the seniority of his career, Pooja Hegde couldn't out of respect. It seems the Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo actress was conscious about addressing the superstar by his first name. However, they have now settled down on Pooja calling him SK. So, Pooja now calls Salman SK and not Bhai. That's cute, don't you think?

Pooja Hegde addresses dating rumours with Salman Khan

Even since Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced, Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News. Pooja said that she is not dating anyone. She is single and she is concentrating on her career right now. The actress shared that she has been hopping from one city to another for work purposes. Pooja Hegde is a Pan-India actress who began working in South films. While she is gearing up for her Bollywood movie, there are a couple more from the South in her kitty already. Pooja Hegde plays a Telugu girl in the movie and has worked in Telugu films before, she fits the bill for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.