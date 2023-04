Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is coming on Eid. The trailer of the movie has got a mixed response on social media. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is making news for a number of things which include the alleged closeness between and Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari's statement on necklines. But one thing that captured limelight was the claim of a random critic that and are in a relationship. It sent shockwaves all over. Sources close to the superstar immediately denied the same. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal relish a fun time on the sets

The gossip had gained some traction after Salman Khan was seen attending the marriage of her brother Rishabh Hegde in Mangalore. His pics with the family did the rounds on social media. When Pooja Hegde was asked about dating Salman Khan, this is what she told ETimes. She said she had nothing to say, as she kept on reading stuff about her now and then. She said she is single and loves her singlehood. The actress said her focus is now on her career. Pooja Hegde was quoted as saying, "I am hoping from one city to the other city, that's my goal right now. I can't even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?"

DREAM COME TRUE FOR POOJA HEDGE

Pooja Hegde said that working with Salman Khan was like a dream. The actress said she would be looking at the frame every time he was there with a child like wonder on her face. The actress is playing the role of a South Indian girl. She is the sister of Venkatesh in the film. The success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is very crucial for Pooja Hegde.

In 2022, the actress has had four flops. The biggest embarrassment was Radhe Shyam. Despite having and a huge budget, the movie tanked. Even Acharya saw colossal losses, which led to complaints from exhibitors. Beast was also declared an average film by the trade circles. 's Cirkus also tanked badly at the box office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has some things going for it like the great music and Salman Khan's stardom. Fans found Pooja Hegde looking exceptionally pretty in the songs. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, , Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.