Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is just a couple of days away from its release. Shehnaaz is one of the cast members alongside Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and many others. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has yet again become the talk of the town since she is making her debut in Hindi films with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is linked with Raghav Juyal. And amidst the dating rumours of the two, the dancer-choreographer and actor, Raghav has praised Shehnaaz in an interview.

Raghav Juyal praises Shehnaaz Gill amidst dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's dating rumours are spreading like wildfire. They are being shipped already as RaghNaaz, did you know that? Yep, you read that right. A ship name already exists for Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. And despite the actress having clarified that they are just good friends, fans cannot stop shipping them together. Now, Raghav has heaped praises on Shehnaaz in a new interview.

Talking to IndiaToday, Raghav Juyal called Shehnaaz Gill a very brave and honest person. Raghav feels that Shehnaaz is the strongest person on Earth. As per Raghav, there's nobody as strong as Shehnaaz. He also adds that if anyone wants to learn honesty in the form of art or craft, they should take lessons from Shehnaaz Gill. "She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day," says Raghav. His statement is going viral in Entertainment News right now.

Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are living together

A fan page is dedicated to Shehnaaz and Raghav already. Yep! And they have been posting videos and pictures related to Raghav and Shehnaaz. And as per their speculations, Shehnaaz and Raghav are already living together. Videos and pictures were shared in which the two had the same background to the two of them wearing the same t-shirt and caps were shared as proof.

Salman Khan wants Shehnaaz Gill to move on

During the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on. And it broke the SidNaaz fans' hearts. However, Shehnaaz claimed to have moved on already. Shehnaaz was in love with Sidharth Shukla. The TV actor and model passed away and left Shehnaaz and his fans heartbroken. While Sidharth will remain special, Shehnaaz recently shared that she will fall in love on her own terms.