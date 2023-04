Salman Khan has given a perfect EIDI to his fans with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans are showering the movie and Salman with love and adulation. The actor has been promoting the movie in his own style. He made a fair few public appearances in the last couple of days. Salman is known for his swag, action scenes and also his love for kids. Whenever Salman sees kids, he never misses an opportunity to play with them. And on the special occasion of Eid, Salman Khan organized a special screening for specially-abled kids of his recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer gives a tour of her lavish home in Mumbai and it will leave your jaws dropped [Watch video]

Salman Khan's kind gesture towards specially-abled kids

Pooja Foundation conducted a special screening of about 400 differently-abled kids of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And Salman Khan being Salman reached out to these special kids and greeted them. It was a surprise on Salman's part. As soon as Salman heard about this special screening, he delayed his other commitments to make sure he visits the kids. And as you would guess, Salman Khan spent a considerable amount of time interacting with the kids. Isn't he the sweetest superstar? No wonder kids love him.

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan sports a very different look in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor sports lengthy hair and also a cropped hairdo. He is paired with . The Farhad Samji directorial also stars Shehnaaz Gill, , , Vinali Bhatnagar, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill to name a few. Venkatesh and are also a part of the movie. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan is said to be a remake of starring .

Salman Khan keeps the ticket prices bare minimum

Salman Khan has kept the ticket prices to a bare minimum, unlike other Bollywood films that have been cashing in on the festive occasions by hiking up the prices. As per the early reports, the film has opened to a great response from the fans already and the response is going viral in entertainment news. Fans are praising Salman Khan and have called the movie a massy entertainer. Are you planning to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this weekend?