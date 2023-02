Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar is all set for the action drama sharing a new video on his social media. The film had created massive hype ever since it was announced. Right from frequent change and finalization of the star cast to controversies related to directors and producers. Now the movie is nearing to its release and Salman Khan has raised the excitement with a new video. Also Read - Pushpa: The Rule sequel of Allu Arjun starrer emerges as the most awaited film in 2023; check complete list

In the recent clip shared on Instagram, Bhaijaan is seen running in the corridor. It is a black and white video and the music of the track Naiyo Lagda from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is played in the background. captioned the video ‘Bring it On’. This explains that the actor is gearing up for his highly-anticipated movie. Also Read - War 2: Hrithik Roshan starrer to have a Pathaan-Tiger aka Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan crossover? Here's what we know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a tale of two brother waiting to get married until their elder brother ties the knot but he aging and still a bachelor. The much awaited-film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by . After quite a change in the star cast the makers have finalized featuring, Salman Khan alongside , Sehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu, and more in the multi-starrer movie. The action drama is scheduled to release on the festivity of EID on 21st April 2023. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary poses in a blanket inside her bedroom in this too-hot-to handle throwback video

On the work front, Salman Khan was seen playing a cameo in ’s Pathaan which is a YRF spy universe film. He will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this movie he has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. The action thriller is the third movie of the Tiger franchise - Ek Tha Tiger and . The directorial will bring back the pair of Salman Khan and .