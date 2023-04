Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a crucial film for Salman Khan and everyone involved in the cast and crew. This is also the first film that is being directed by Farhad Samji for the superstar. As we know he is under immense scrutiny after the failure of Bachchan Paanday and low reception to Pop Kaun. Farhad Samji said he was more excited than being nervous. He was speaking at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch when Salman Khan started laughing. He said he is confident but was teasing Samji. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan impresses fans, netizens call it 'Bombastic' and 'Masterpiece'

Farhad Samji said that there is nothing to worry when is there. Hearing this, Salman Khan said that in case the movie bombs then he will say that Salman did not listen to him and changed the script. The whole audi was laughing when he said that. There are reports of how Salman Khan has been involved in every aspect of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In the movie he plays the role of a guy from the North who falls for a girl from the South. She introduces him to her family including elder brother played by Venkatesh Daggubati. When Jagapathi Babu attacks Venkatesh, Salman unleashes his fury on the goons. The film is loaded with action scenes. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a cast of , Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others.

Salman Khan also spoke about the backlash for the song Naiyo Lagda. He said people told him it was old fashioned and he would be arrogant to ignore the vibe of the audience. He said he was fine as Samji did not see any issues. Now it remains to be seen how the audience receives the film. So far, the trailer has got mixed reactions but Salman Khan fans are impressed.