Boxer Vijender Singh is a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This is the debut of the handsome boxer. There is no doubt that Salman Khan is one of the hottest fitness icons of the industry. On screen we have seen him beat baddies to pulp. But boxer Vijender Singh made pulp out of him, he said. Kisi Kaa Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has many fight sequences. From fight in a metro train to Salman Khan doing some old fashioned hammering, fans will love it. Also Read - Salman Khan is truly Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a true star: here's proof

Vijender Singh said that he had a comfortable debut due to . He said he got guidance all through in the acting department. But Salman said that he did not have it easy. He said Vijender did not understand that he had to act and pulled his punches with all force. He said he felt like 'palak', all wilted and beaten down. But he said he could not show it on his face as he was the hero. It seems Vijender only got in right acting wise on the last day. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch: Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on and SidNaaz fans are heartbroken

Salman Khan has got together an ensemble cast of , Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and . He revisited his times with Nigam on the sets of . He said both would exercise together. Salman Khan said he envies how Sid does all the back flips and gymnast moves. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan's high-octane action scenes and romance with Pooja Hegde will leave you breathless [Watch Video]

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is coming in theatres on April 21. It is a family film for Eid. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios.