Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and she will be seen opposite Raghav Juyal in the film. And now the BTS has been leaked from the sets of their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and their chemistry is fiery and will make you watch the film now. Shehnaaz is right now the most popular diva in tinsel town; her stint on Bigg Boss 13 made her what she is today, and her never-ending bonding with Sidharth Shukla has brought her immense love.

Shehnaaz is looking like a million bucks in this video, and do not miss the way the girl is putting all her effort into giving her best shot. While Raghav, who is an exceptional dancer, made his name and gained fame because of his ability to match her steps. Their chemistry is fresh, and you will want to root for them now. Raghav and Shehnaaz's pairing is fresh and they look absolutely adorable together. Don't you agree?

Earlier, there was a huge buzz about Shehnaaz Gill finding love with Raghav after Sidharth Shukla, and she strongly slammed these reports and called every bit of them fake. Shehnaaz recently, in one of her interactions with Bhuvan Bam on her show, made the revelation that she has no desire to get married ever. The girl is focused on her career and is unstoppable right now. Everyone is excited to see her shine on the big screen like never before. SidNaaz fans are eagerly waiting for the BIG day.