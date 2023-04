The craze of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been all over ever since the nation witnessed its action-packed trailer. Being one of the highly anticipated films of the year, the audience is extremely excited for its release. Keeping up the audience's excitement intact, the makers are leaving no chance to raise it to the next level as they are now here with yet another BTS video that captures the fun moments between the cast, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Who can call Salman Khan 'Jaan'? Actor has the most EPIC answer [WATCH]

In the BTS video, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal can be seen asking quirky questions to Shehnaaz Gill amid the shooting schedule. Three of them are seen in their costumes. As we witness such relishing moments among the cast behind the scenes, we can only imagine how much fun and entertainment they are going to bring to the film. Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Who can call Salman Khan 'Jaan'? Actor has the most EPIC answer [WATCH] Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Did you know Shehnaaz Gill BLOCKED Salman Khan's number? Here's what happened

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, , Jagapathi Babu, , Vijender Singh, , Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release. Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Tiger 3: Salman Khan to rule box office with these 5 upcoming new movies? Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari shares Salman Khan has a strict dressing code for ladies on set and it'll make you respect him more