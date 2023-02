All eyes are currently on Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is a multi-starrer one directed by Farhad Samji. All Salman Khan fans are looking forward to the movie. And the promotions for the same are going on as the makers have been dropping songs from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. They released Naiyo Lagda Dil starring Salman and Pooja Hegde a couple of days ago. And now, they are going to release Billi Billi next and Salman Khan has made a hilarious announcement about the same. Check out the video below: Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan raises the excitement for his action drama with new video

Salman Khan announces Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are both grabbing headlines in Entertainment News as we inch closer to the release of the movie. And now, Salman Khan's latest announcement about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going viral. He dropped a video of two kittens from the garden, with a BGM of his next song from the movie. It is called Billi Billi and well, it's a metaphorical post. Salman Khan is known for his funny posts and captions. But this one takes the cake. Billi Billi is coming out on 2nd March. It seems like a very groovy and catchy number just by the teaser.

Watch Salman Khan's video on the Billi Billi song announcement here:

Salman Khan's family suggest changes in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As per a report in various news portals, Salman Khan showed the first round of the edited film to his family members. The film was edited at his brother 's studio in Bandra. After watching the movie, the family found it to be a complete entertainer. However, some had suggestions regarding the movie which the superstar happily passed on to Bunty Negi. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on 21st April 2023, coinciding with Eid. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, , Palak Tiwari, and more.