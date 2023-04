Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is inching closer to the release of the movie. The makers of the Salman Khan starrer movie have dropped a new song ahead of the release. O Balle Balle is the name of the new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it is a very energetic number. Just like Yentamma, this is also very fun and groovy and will leave you hooked in no time. It can be seen that the makers have left no stone unturned in making the movie a fun massy entertainer with some amazing songs. And O Balle Balle is just the same. The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and more celebs. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Raghav Juyal heaps praises on Shehnaaz Gill amidst dating rumours; says, 'I get inspired by her every day'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song O Balle Balle drops online

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song O Balle Balle begins with Salman Khan and ends with him. There's a lot of swag in the song, well, it's Salman who features in it so yeah. Salman Khan dancing his heart out on the peppy Punjabi number is one of the coolest things on the internet today. He will blow your mind away. Salman grooves with his on-screen brothers Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill as well. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar make appearances in wine-coloured outfits and they look gorgeous! While Salman has swag, the ladies add the glamour tadka. However, is not in the song. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill reveals she was the least paid Bigg Boss 13 contestant; 'Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur...'

Watch the video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song here:



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song O Balle Balle is a rage already

Fans are already going gaga over the peppy and fun energetic number that O Balle Balle is. When fans spotted Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar alongside Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and in the video, they went berserk ever more. But Salman remains the highlight. He is grooving to the song just like he grooved to Yentamma with Venkatesh and . Check out the tweets below:

The sexy hottie naughty, beautiful gorgeous and dapper #ShehnaazGill She's hotness is bigger than for the whole star kid's Bollywood ❤️ The cutie pie #ShehnaazGill looking soooooo sexy in #OBalleBalle #SalmanKhan? pic.twitter.com/aZlyDUWFrP — Filmy Duniya (@janiKing35954) April 17, 2023

#OBalleBalle Song From KKBKKJ is Out ? Catchy Tune and #SalmanKhan's Energatic Hook Steps Set The Floor On Fire ? CHARTBUSTER Written All Over It This Song Gonna Turn Theatre into Stadium ?#KisiKiBhaiKisiKiJaan #SalmanKhan #ShehnaazGill #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/UdcXSfhh9q — ? Arthur (@irrk_k) April 17, 2023

Well, Salman Khan has brought a massy entertainer in the truest sense. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems like a massive entertainer which is releasing on 21st April.