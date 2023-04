Salman Khan is gearing up for his next called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is a multi-starrer which has Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari in the cast too. And now, South star Ventakesh is now going to join Salman for a song called Yentammaa. The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan dropped a teaser video giving a glimpse of the song to the fans. The Yentamma song teaser has left everyone excited. But there's a twist in the end and fans are guessing who is making the cameo in the song next. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal BTS leaked from the sets and their chemistry is just fiery [Watch video]

Yentamma song teaser: Salman Khan and Ventakesh bring a peppy track

The teaser video of Yentamma has left fans has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. They are loving the whole vibe of the song from the short glimpse in the form of a teaser. Yentamma teaser begins with Salman Khan and Ventakesh lying on bikes. It looks like another stunt which will leave fans whistling. Salman is also seen picking up his Lungi just the way several South Indian actors do. And towards the end of the teaser, we see someone joining Salman and Venkatesh in the Yentamma song. Also Read - Palak Tiwari finally makes her monokini pic debut on Instagram days ahead of the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan [View Pics]

Watch the video teaser of Yentamma song starring Salman, Venkatesh here:

Fans guess who will join Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the Yentamma song

Since the teaser has been out, fans of Salman Khan are guessing who will be seen grooving to the Yentamma song alongside the two actors. A lot of people are guessing whether it is Allu Arjun or Ram Charan who will make a special appearance in the song. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill gets compared with Deepika Padukone for her latest appearance in a black velvet gown; fans say she is on fire [View Pics]

Ram Charan x Salman Khan ? — ?Tiger x Thalapathy ? (@Radhe71738107) April 3, 2023

Ye end me allu Arjun h ya ramcharan ? — ʀ ɪ s ʜ ♪ (@SahilKu31742078) April 3, 2023

Salman Khan x Venkatesh x Allu Arjun x Raftaar In #Yentamma :)

Salman Khan x Ram Charan x Yoyo In Next Song :(

Mark My Words ?#SalmanKhan#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/JXXdCuQuAH — Mr.X (@MrX40131909) April 3, 2023

Next song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan - #Yentamma is to be released tomorrow. Another song celebrating rich cultural values and traditions of South. Seems like there will special appearance from #RamCharan

Also.#SalmanKhan #Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/RkhUlX272m — Arham Khan (@i_arham_) April 3, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Jagapathi Babu in a key role. The film is scheduled to release on 21st April 2023, on the occasion of EID.