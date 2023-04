is known to be a savage king. The handsome superstar was present at an event in the city. With the media round happening, a number of interesting questions were thrown at the star. Salman Khan is known for his hilarious retorts to the media. Well, he has made a comment which made the whole room burst into laughter. A reporter asked him about the threats he has been receiving of late. We know that police cover outside his home was increased after the email from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. When a journalist told him that he was the Bhaijaan of whole of India, here is how he reacted on the same... Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan shows off rock hard abs in a shirtless pic ahead of schedule with Shah Rukh Khan; fans say, 'Baraf bhi pighal kar...'

Best moment from the conference. Reporter - Aapko dhamki mil rahi hai uspe kya kehna hai.#SalmanKhan savage reply ??#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanpic.twitter.com/nqLox9Mjbo — Legend BALLU⚡ (@LegendSKFan) April 5, 2023

We can see that the whole room is laughing as he says that he is not the brother of everyone. He said he chooses whom he will make his sisters. Salman Khan said he is till the Jaan of many. Social media is loving this clip.

SALMAN KHAN COMING IN KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

Salman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is a pan-India movie. Venkatesh has a prominent role in the family drama. In the song, Yentamma we have seen a cameo from as well. In one video he also took a dig at filmmakers who made films just for people whose world existed from Colaba to Bandra. Take a look...

Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is loosely inspired by . Farhad Samji is the director. The star cast of the movie is huge with names like , Venkatesh, , Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, , and others. He was last seen on screen in Pathaan. His cameo as spy Avinash Singh Rathore in the film brought the house down. Salman Khan fans also have Tiger 3 in the pipeline.