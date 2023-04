Salman Khan is gearing up for his next, a masala entertainer called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is directed by Farhad Samji and has an ensemble cast. And of late, the superstar has become quite active on social media. Salman Khan has been sharing some amazing pictures online. All of it from the gym and fans of the star can't stop raving over how he has been maintaining his fitness and also entertaining fans. Talking about Salman being active on Instagram, the actor has yet again shared a super hot picture from the gym on his official handle and fans are yet again going gaga. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari says, 'Mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha', reveals she's just happy to be in a Salman Khan movie

Salman Khan treats fans with another hot gym picture

Salman Khan has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News quite a lot. Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing soon and he has been promoting the movie in his own way. Be it with social media posts or with some song. Salman also dropped by on the sets of . He seems in a jolly mood these days and has also been teasing fans with the gym pictures. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji breaks silence on the Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri trend by Akshay Kumar fans

The actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped another hot picture from the gym. Salman Khan looks drenched in sweat after a hardcore gym session, it seems. He is seen wearing a tee whose sleeves have been folded up to his shoulders. He has also tied his hair back with a hairband. Through his drenched t-shirt, Salman is seen flaunting his abs yet again and teasing his fans as well as detractors. He reminded the fans that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on 21st April 2023 with the caption in the post. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari does a complete U-Turn on her statement on Salman Khan's diktat on 'attire for women' on sets

Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan fans hail him as the OG fitness icon as he drops new gym picture

Fans are going gaga in the comments section as well as on Twitter. As soon as Salman shared the picture online, they have been sharing it online like crazy! They have hailed him as the fitness icon. It has been said time and again that, it was Salman Khan, who started building muscles and going to gym and making fitness a trend in Bollywood. Check out the tweets here:

freaking awesome shoulders & becips.. I'm falling in love with them ?

Btw he's an Inspirational for real? who never ceases to mesmerize us with his natural charm, flexibility & hardwork??#SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/tYb8xMhBCq — ?✌️ (@its__Ava__) April 15, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Megastar #SalmanKhan shared the new poster of himself ahead of the release of his movie #KBKJ. It is getting hotter with each passing day and now waiting for advance booking. All set for an excellent weekend!!#KBKJOnEid #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/fjJcI3onTy — Durgesh Tiwary (@iDurgeshTiwary) April 15, 2023

#SalmanKhan loves spending time on Instagram than Twitter. This is the best version of Salman Bhai on social media in recent years. This man is born different .. pic.twitter.com/SlkcpmGvnx — Sooraj Barjatya Ka Prem (@_rahul_chawhan) April 15, 2023

Megastar #SalmanKhan latest pic?? The OG fitness icon of india ? pic.twitter.com/A4qGoGomvB — Savendra (@Beingsavendra) April 15, 2023

Latest Insta post of Megastar #SalmanKhan@BeingSalmanKhan

THE fitness icon of India ??? pic.twitter.com/TV2pxVvEHj — Mamud Shaikh (@MamudShaikh) April 15, 2023

The OG Bodybuilding Icon of Indian Cinema Megastar #SalmanKhan. The SIX PACKS are clearly visible ?? pic.twitter.com/FYixcTmCTD — Raj (@beeingsk) April 15, 2023

He seems very serious this time...? Very very happy to see @BeingSalmanKhan in this avatar. If he continue to give time for his fitness then 2010-2015 #SalmanKhan will be back soon.

????????????#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan#BringItOn pic.twitter.com/Hl7G6mpvUY — ???? ツ (@mitChakraborty) April 15, 2023

fitness came into existence when bhai started working out ? कोई नहीं है टक्कर में ।

#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/3AIe3ukHYa — bhai-dgad (@positivityalwys) April 15, 2023

Latest Insta post of Megastar #SalmanKhan THE OG fitness icon of India ??♥️ pic.twitter.com/LVGMxxr4LK — @Being istiyak (@Isteyak76845237) April 15, 2023

Latest instagram post of megastar #SalmanKhan fitness King of India ?? pic.twitter.com/fYNCRwOfAE — Azzmin✨ (@being_azmin) April 15, 2023

Ye Ek Biscuit Haters Pe Pad Gya Na Uth Nhi Paoge ?? FITNESS ICON OF INDIA MEGASTAR #SalmanKhan ??#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/nIaWJTZruz — ?beingsalmankhanuniverse? (@skuniverse27) April 15, 2023

Latest picture of #SalmanKhan? IG post ? "Don't throw out buzz words without really knowing what is going on behind it." :- #SalmanKhan TIGER WORK IN PROGRESS ???#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/VrxvXTv86B — ????? ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) April 15, 2023

Many haters saying Salman Khan ab Buddha ho Gaya hai.

Actually we should take it as a compliment to Salman Bhai.

Maintaining this kind of physique in this age is not everyone's cup of tea..

THAT IS 'THE SALMAN KHAN' FOR YOU ????? #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/pwey5vW9wu — Zaid Patel (@BeingSalmanZaid) April 15, 2023

BhaiJaan #SalmanKhan is promoting his film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan by posting his work out pictures on Instagram ?❤️ Ek dam new tarika nikala hai promotion ka. ?

Banda sach me dil me aata hai. Samjh me nhi. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/1sK3PNuyjn — ????? ? (@Steve_SKFan) April 15, 2023

Admit it Or Die! Ye Age Me Aisi Body Maintain Karna Bachcho Ka Khel Nahe Hai ?? Really Bhai Ur The only BodyBuilding ICON Of India?? Just Hatss Off To U #SalmanKhan ?#kirraak pic.twitter.com/fKRcx64PUE — ⚡ Kirraak Salman Fan ⚡ (@KiraakSalmaniac) April 15, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars , Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Vijayendra Singh, , , Bhagyashree and Venkatesh,